Chair appointed to the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum

It has been confirmed that Michael Cronin has been appointed as the chair of the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, announced the news earlier today.

With Minister Creed having sought and received Government support for the stated ambition of eradicating bovine TB from the national herd by 2030, it was agreed that a stakeholder forum would be established.

The purpose of this forum will be to draw up proposals that can help achieve eradication by 2030, as well as finalising the terms of reference for such a forum, the department explained.

Once the proposals were drawn up, the minister would consider them in finalising a TB 2030 Strategy, it added.

Minister Creed said: “I am very pleased that Michael has agreed to take on the challenge of chairing the TB Stakeholder Forum.

“His extensive experience in the agri-food industry makes him an ideal chair to facilitate the views of all stakeholders in developing proposals that can help deliver eradication of bovine TB by 2030.”

Who is Michael Cronin?

The newly appointed chair of the forum previously served as the CEO of Newmarket Co-op. He was also chair of the Irish Dairy Board from 2002 to 2010, gaining an in-depth knowledge of the Irish dairy industry in the process.

As well as this, Cronin was a board member of Bord Bia and chair of its Quality Assurance Board.

Over the past six years, he has continued to work in the agri-food industry as a partner of Agri-food Business Partners.

Meanwhile, the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum will be made up of representatives from the department, farm organisations, the veterinary profession, the agri-food industry, and the farming and research communities.

Set to meet for the first time in September, 2018, the forum is expected to discuss three themes, including: governance; policy options; and cost and benefits.