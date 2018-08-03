2 companies recall products for food safety hazards

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced that two food products are being recalled as a precaution for potential health and safety hazards.

The companies making the recalls are Newbridge Meats and Lidl for sausages and canned tomatoes respectively.

Newbridge Meats is initiating a recall of a batch of sausage products with batch code S033018 due to the presence of Salmonella.

This may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume.

Consumers who have bought the implicated batches should dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase, the company says.

The products in question refer to Newbridge Meats: Fresh Sausage Meat (1lb packets); Fresh Sausage Size 16; Fresh Pork and Leek Sausage; Fresh Cocktail Sausage; Fresh Cumberland Sausage; Fresh Sausage Size 12; Fresh Sausage Loose; and Fresh Sausage Size 8 packets.

Meanwhile, Lidl has recalled its ‘Freshona Chopped Tomatoes with Basil’ due to the possible presence of small pieces of plastic.

The product was sold in Lidl stores in Ireland. Lidl is recalling the implicated batch and displaying a point-of-sale recall notice.

Allergy labelling mishap

On a related note, Lidl Ireland is also recalling the above batch of its Vitasia Gyoza Dumplings with Chicken and Pork as the allergens present are not labelled in English.

The implicated batch contains egg, mustard and cereals containing gluten. There may also be the unintentional presence of celery, crustaceans, milk, molluscs, sesame and soya, according to Lidl.

This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant of these allergens.