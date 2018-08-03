Warm largely dry weekend in store this bank holiday

A warm, sunny weekend is in store according to Met Eireann, though there will be some patchy rain and drizzle in places over the course of the bank holiday.

It will be cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first this morning. It will become drier as the day progresses and the cloud will become more broken with some sunny spells developing, the national meteorological office says.

A few showers will occur this afternoon, while it will be warm with highs of 18° to 24° in light west or north-west breezes.

It is expected to be mostly dry tonight with a little patchy drizzle along coasts. A few mist patches will form overnight. Temperatures will drop to lows of 11° to 14° in light breezes.

Drying conditions will be good over for the weekend but then may deteriorate slightly early next week.

There will be good spraying conditions over the weekend but these too will deteriorate early next week as the weather becomes unsettled again with rain or drizzle at times and winds increase moderate.

Regarding field conditions, recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits over the west and north to less than 30mm.

However, over east Munster and Leinster soil moisture deficits continue to be high and around 50 to 70mm.

There will be little change in the soil moisture deficits in the coming week as rainfall is expected to be close to below normal combined with good drying condition offsetting the input from rainfall.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow is expected to be a largely dry day but rather cloudy at first with a little patchy drizzle in places, Met Eireann forecasts.

It will brighten up through the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Again, a warm day is expected, with temperatures peaking at 18° to 23°in light west or north-west breezes.

Outlook

Sunday will be mostly dry with the best sunshine and highest temperatures occurring over Leinster and Munster; the west and north-west will tend to be cloudier through the day, according to the meteorological office.

Highest temperatures will hit 19° to 25° degrees, with it predicted to be warmest across south Leinster.

On Sunday night outbreaks of rain will develop over the northern half of the country.

Monday will be a cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the north and west of the country; more eastern and southern counties will be generally dry for the day.