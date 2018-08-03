300 combines needed for new world record attempt

Harvest for Kids aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the most combines working together “in continuous use”.

The attempt is planned for tomorrow (August 4) in Winkler, Manitoba (Canada). The organisers say that 25,000 or so spectators are likely to turn up.

Harvest for Kids hopes to gather up 300 combines for the event.

Harvest for Kids was founded to raise awareness for Children’s Camps International (CCI) – an organisation that works with developing nations to improve the lives of children through camp programmes.

The goal is to raise the funds to enable the organisation to give one million kids the experience of camp.

A previous Guinness World Record was set by a similar Harvest for Kids project in Saskatchewan in 2012, when 20,000 spectators saw 244 combines rumble across one field, harvesting consecutively for five minutes.

Closer to home

Interestingly, Irish organisation Combines 4 Charity had previously set a world record back in 2012, whereby 208 combines worked together in the same field.

In more recent times, Combines 4 Charity is probably most well-known for its Great Grass Event, in which 104 self-propelled forage harvesters all worked simultaneously – on a 100ac site.

That event took place in May, 2017 – just over a year ago.