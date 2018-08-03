Dog owners reminded ‘that they need to have a licence’

It is important that dog owners are aware of the fact that they need to have licences for their dogs, according to the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Sean Kyne.

Minister Kyne recently launched a new online facility for the purchase of dog licences. The facility is a joint initiative between local authorities and An Post.

The minister said: “We want to make sure that all dog owners are aware that they need to have licences for their dogs and we are trying to make buying these licences easier and more efficient.”

How much does a dog licence cost?

An individual dog licence lasting for one year can be purchased for €20 at both post offices and local authority offices.

As well as this, a ‘Lifetime of Dog’ licence – costing €140 – can also be purchased. This type of licence is valid for the dog’s lifetime; it is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

Both of these licence types can now be purchased through the new online facility at: www.licences.ie.

A general dog licence is also available from local authorities and allows a person to keep an unspecified number of dogs at one designated premises; it costs €400.

‘Providing a better service’

Continuing, Minister Kyne congratulated the County and City Management Association, the local authorities, An Post and all involved in the development of the online facility.

This initiative demonstrates the commitment of local authorities to driving efficiencies and modernising to meet the needs of citizens.

“I would also particularly like to commend Louth County Council Veterinary Service – as the nominated local authority – who worked with An Post in the development, delivery and implementation of this project,” he said.

It is intended that the new online facility will be part of a new National Dog Register Database, which is currently being rolled out across the country by local authorities.

This will reportedly reduce the administrative work required when processing applications and payments for dog licences, providing a better service for dog owners.