Truck and tractor drivers to hit the road for charity

Truck and tractor drivers are set to take to the road this bank holiday weekend in Ballygar, Co. Galway, for two worthy charities.

On Saturday, August 4, the annual truck and tractor run will take place – coinciding with the 74th Annual Ballygar Carnival.

All proceeds from the event will be split evenly between East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support – based in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway – and the Irish Wheelchair Association, Roscommon.

Organisers are hopeful that the weather will be on their side this weekend, given the hectic schedule planned.

Registration for the truck and tractor run will begin at 2:00pm – with a charge of €20 per tractor and €50 per truck. The run is scheduled to get underway at 4:00pm.

All makes and models of trucks and tractors are invited to take part in the run.

Live music will begin at 2:00pm on the street outside Fallon’s Bar, alongside face painting and other entertainment for children.

There will be a number of novelty activities on the street for people to try their hand at while the truck and tractor run is taking place. The organising committee promises that there will be lots of fun for the entire family.

Once the trucks and tractors return from their respective runs, a BBQ and charity auction will take place. Up to 50 items have been entered into the auction to date – including a number of lambs.

In previous years, the truck run has involved participants reversing around a 10km loop. Last year, the event raised a total of €12,000 for two charities – divided equally between Galway Hospice and Western Alzheimers.