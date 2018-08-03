Changing of the guard: New specialists appointed by Teagasc
Teagasc has announced the appointment of new specialists for both farm machinery and building and infrastructures.
The agricultural extension agency has appointed Francis Quigley as a farm machinery and milking machine specialist, and Tom Fallon as a farm buildings and infrastructures specialist.
Quigley previously worked as a machinery technician based in Kildalton Agricultural College. In this role he delivered training to a wide range of students on the safe operation and maintenance of farm machinery and the design and fabrication of farm equipment since 2013.
From a dairy farming background in Co. Waterford, Quigley previously worked in media, and performed technical sales roles for a number of farm machinery companies.
Quigley qualified in Agricultural Engineering from Tralee IT and completed a Masters in Construction Project Management in WIT.
Meanwhile, Tom Fallon has a Master’s Degree from UCD and has graduate Diplomas in Rural Environment Management and Farm Financial Management.
He is certified as a ‘Cow Signals’ trainer. From a farming background in Co. Meath, he has been a dairy advisor in east Waterford for almost 28 years.
During this time he has gained extensive experience in building design and farm layout. He enjoys engaging with the complexity of farmyard development.
In the context of Ireland’s dairy industry expansion Fallon is “very conscious of the challenge to provide adequate storage facilities for slurry, labour efficient milking facilities and farmyards, meeting the highest animal welfare standards, while providing a pleasant and safe environment for farm workers”, according to Teagasc.
Based in Kildalton, Tom Ryan provided a wealth of information for farmers and colleagues in both advisory and education services in Teagasc