Changing of the guard: New specialists appointed by Teagasc

Teagasc has announced the appointment of new specialists for both farm machinery and building and infrastructures.

The agricultural extension agency has appointed Francis Quigley as a farm machinery and milking machine specialist, and Tom Fallon as a farm buildings and infrastructures specialist.

These new appointments reflect the changing demands arising from the development of Irish farming, according to the agricultural authority.

Quigley previously worked as a machinery technician based in Kildalton Agricultural College. In this role he delivered training to a wide range of students on the safe operation and maintenance of farm machinery and the design and fabrication of farm equipment since 2013.

From a dairy farming background in Co. Waterford, Quigley previously worked in media, and performed technical sales roles for a number of farm machinery companies.

He has over 15 years’ experience working with farmers on the design and construction of milking parlours and other farm buildings.

Quigley qualified in Agricultural Engineering from Tralee IT and completed a Masters in Construction Project Management in WIT.

Meanwhile, Tom Fallon has a Master’s Degree from UCD and has graduate Diplomas in Rural Environment Management and Farm Financial Management.

He is certified as a ‘Cow Signals’ trainer. From a farming background in Co. Meath, he has been a dairy advisor in east Waterford for almost 28 years.

During this time he has gained extensive experience in building design and farm layout. He enjoys engaging with the complexity of farmyard development.

In the context of Ireland’s dairy industry expansion Fallon is “very conscious of the challenge to provide adequate storage facilities for slurry, labour efficient milking facilities and farmyards, meeting the highest animal welfare standards, while providing a pleasant and safe environment for farm workers”, according to Teagasc.

Meanwhile, farm management specialist Tom Ryan has retired after a long career in Teagasc, giving many years of dedicated service to the position, according to the authority.