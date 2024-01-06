Ornua Nutrition Ingredients, which is part of Ornua Ingredients Europe, has confirmed that it is to sell its powder blending and manufacturing business in the UK.

The company has negotiated an agreement to sell the operation in Leek as a going concern to the healthcare portfolio of AYMES founder, Roger Wertheim-Aymes.

AYMES is a supplier of medical oral nutritional supplements to healthcare providers in the UK and is a longstanding strategic customer of Ornua Nutrition Ingredients.

As part of the sale, it is intended that the employment of all 85 Ornua Nutrition Ingredients manufacturing employees will transfer to Allicio.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Ornua

“Under the trading name ‘Allicio’, the business will continue to focus on growing existing customer relationships with a robust focus on collaboration, innovation and quality,” a statement outlined.

The sale is expected to be complete later this month, subject to consultation with the transferring employees.

A spokesperson for Ornua said that Allicio will remain an important strategic customer of the company.

Ornua Nutrition Ingredients Bulk Powder Trading is not included in the sale and will continue sourcing and selling powders to its existing customer base.

The company added that the sale will not impact Ornua Ingredients Europe’s other sites nor Ornua Foods UK.

“Ornua Foods UK’s major cheese cutting and packing plant also located in Leek continues to perform strongly and will be the subject of further major capital investment this year,” it added.

Danone

Earlier this week, French food group Danone confirmed that it has signed an agreement to sell its premium organic dairy units in the US to Platinum Equity, a US-based investment firm.

The sale of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses is part of Danone’s portfolio review and asset rotation program the company announced in March 2022.

Danone, which did not disclose the financial details of the sale, will retain a non-consolidated minority stake in the business.

In 2022, the US premium organic dairy activity represented approximately 3% of Danone’s global revenues.

“This sale, once completed, will allow us to concentrate further on our current portfolio of strong, health-focused brands and reinvest in our growth priorities,” Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone chief executive officer, said.