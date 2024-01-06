The total beef kill at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) approved factories in 2023 stood at 1,749,159 head of cattle (excluding veal).

The number of cattle processed in 2023 was 41,162 head below the number processed in 2022 (1,790,321).

Figures also show that in 2023, 32,569 head of veal were slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories. This figure includes both category V veal and category Z veal.

Category V includes all calves slaughtered under eight-months-of-age, and category Z includes all calves slaughtered between eight and 12-months-of-age.

In 2023, 30,776 head of calves below eight-months-of-age (category V) were slaughtered at DAFM approved factories.

In 2022, this figure was 28,388 head, marking an increase of just under 2,400 head.

The table below gives an overview of the beef kill for week 52 of this year, versus the same week of last year, and the overall 2023 beef kill difference compared to the total 2022 beef kill excluding veal:

TypeWeek ending
31-Dec-23		Equivalent week
Last Year		Total for
2023		Total for
2022		2022/2023
difference
Young Bulls1,9752,106117,688133,460-15,772
Bulls10912827,37327,624-251
Steers8,0608,135693,868713,163-19,295
Cows3,5783,437418,271413,410+4,861
Heifers5,8685,981491,959502,664-10,705
Total19,59019,7871,749,1591,790,321-41,162
Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, all types of adult cattle kills fell in 2023, with the exception of the cow kill, which seen an increase of 4,861 head.

The young bull kill fell by 15,772 head in 2023 to 117,688 head. The stock bull kill fell by 251 head to 27,373 head.

The steer (bullock) kill fell in 2023 by 19,295 head to 693,868 head and the heifer kill fell by 10,705 head to 502,664 head last year.

