The total beef kill at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) approved factories in 2023 stood at 1,749,159 head of cattle (excluding veal).

The number of cattle processed in 2023 was 41,162 head below the number processed in 2022 (1,790,321).

Figures also show that in 2023, 32,569 head of veal were slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories. This figure includes both category V veal and category Z veal.

Category V includes all calves slaughtered under eight-months-of-age, and category Z includes all calves slaughtered between eight and 12-months-of-age.

In 2023, 30,776 head of calves below eight-months-of-age (category V) were slaughtered at DAFM approved factories.

In 2022, this figure was 28,388 head, marking an increase of just under 2,400 head.

difference Young Bulls 1,975 2,106 117,688 133,460 -15,772 Bulls 109 128 27,373 27,624 -251 Steers 8,060 8,135 693,868 713,163 -19,295 Cows 3,578 3,437 418,271 413,410 +4,861 Heifers 5,868 5,981 491,959 502,664 -10,705 Total 19,590 19,787 1,749,159 1,790,321 -41,162 Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, all types of adult cattle kills fell in 2023, with the exception of the cow kill, which seen an increase of 4,861 head.

The young bull kill fell by 15,772 head in 2023 to 117,688 head. The stock bull kill fell by 251 head to 27,373 head.

The steer (bullock) kill fell in 2023 by 19,295 head to 693,868 head and the heifer kill fell by 10,705 head to 502,664 head last year.