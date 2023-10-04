Ornua, which owns the Kerrygold brand, has announced that it has opened applications for its graduate programme for 2024.

First launched in 2016, the graduate programme supports high-performing graduates to hone their skillset and acquire professional experience.

Ornua is seeking applicants for a range of permanent positions across the business including: ICT; Supply Chain and Logistics; Manufacturing and Engineering; Sales and Marketing; Sustainability; Finance; Commercial; Quality; Communications and Operations.

With roles offered in Ireland, UK, North America, Germany, Spain and Saudi Arabia, successful applicants will have the opportunity to enhance their careers with exposure to international markets.

In addition to structured rotations across multiple disciplines, successful applicants will benefit from classroom and self-directed learning modules and skill development in the areas of teamwork, self-awareness, self-confidence, interpersonal and communication skills.

Candidates will also receive guided mentorship from senior leaders within the global business.

Advertisement

Majella Darcy, chief people officer, Ornua commented: “We are delighted to invite applications for Ornua’s graduate programme for 2024 which is a key initiative for the business in supporting our commitment to attracting and developing early career talent.

“For over six decades, Ornua has brought world-class products to international markets and the dedication, skill and talent of our global workforce has been critical to this journey.

“As a growing global business, we are focused on fostering the professional development of all Ornua employees, and through our graduate programme, we leverage extensive industry knowledge and expertise within the business to nurture the careers of the next generation of leaders in the Irish and global food industry.”

The Ornua Graduate Programme is accepting applications from now until Friday, October 27, 2023, with successful applicants taking up their position in autumn 2024.

Ornua is an Irish dairy cooperative that markets and sells dairy products on behalf of its members, Ireland’s dairy processors and, in turn, Irish dairy farmers.

Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products and has annualised sales of over €3.4 billion.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua has a global team of 3,000 employees, operating from 10 business units worldwide, including 16 production facilities. It said its core purpose is to build profitable routes to market for Irish dairy products.

Advertisement

The group is structured across two divisions: Ornua Foods and Ornua Ingredients.

Ornua Foods is responsible for the marketing and sales of Ornua’s consumer brands including Ireland’s most successful food export: Kerrygold, as well as Kerrygold Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders.

Markets are served by production facilities in Ireland, Germany and UK and by in-market sales and marketing teams in Asia, Germany, Ireland, MEA, Poland, Spain, rest of Europe and North and Latin America.

Ornua Ingredients is responsible for the procurement of Irish and non-Irish dairy products, for the sale of dairy ingredients to food manufacturing and foodservice customers across the world, and for managing volatility through de-risking and trading strategies.

The business is supported by production facilities in the UK, Spain, the US, Saudi Arabia, and by in-market teams in Africa and the Middle East.