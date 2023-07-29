Organic beef farmers supplying cattle to the organic meat processing firm Good Herdsmen have recently received their beef pricing template for July to December 2023.

Earlier last month, Good Herdsmen issued its weekly base prices (€/kg) for week 27 to week 52 (July to December).

A statement from the organic meat processor said that in 2022, 56% of Good Herdsmen kills were graded R, and 85% of the total cattle processed had a fat score of three or four.

The table below shows the weekly base price (€/kg) for R-grade cattle with the Bord Bia Quality Assurance premium included within the price: Week number (2023) Price (€/kg) Week 27 €5.90/kg Week 28 €5.80/kg Week 29 €5.75/kg Week 30 €5.70/kg Week 31 €5.65/kg Week 32 €5.60/kg Week 33 €5.55/kg Week 34-42 €5.50/kg Week 43-44 €5.55/kg Week 45-46 €5.60/kg Week 47-48 €5.65/kg Week 49-50 €5.70/kg Week 51-52 €5.75/kg Source: Good Herdsmen

The Good Herdsmen pricing template also pays an 18c/kg bonus for cattle grading U2,U3, and U4. However, there is an 18c/kg deduction for cattle grading O-2, O-3 and O-4

There is also a 50c/kg deduction for cattle grading P+2 and a 30c/kg deduction for cattle grading P+4.

Cattle that kill out with a fat score of five also have a price reduction ranging from 15-50c/kg, depending on the grade.

Cattle that kill out with a carcass weight below 250kg or above 450kg will also receive a price penalty ranging from 20-40c/kg.

The statement to suppliers from Good Herdsmen said: “We understand organic store [cattle] prices have been very high this spring, this was not market-led but short-supply, big-demand led.”

“This was unfortunate but a reality and will leave margins off grass a little tight this year.”

Organic farmers supplying the organic meat processor are expected to receive their pricing template for January to March 2024 by November 2023.