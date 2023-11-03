An initiative called ‘Orchards for Farmers’ has recently been launched by the National Federation of Group Water schemes (NFGWS) with the aim of protecting water quality.

It aims to educate communities about the need to protect water and biodiversity while also giving families something actionable that they can experience together.

The orchard symbolises the link between the protection of drinking water sources, biodiversity and sustainable land management.

There are significant co-benefits from the orchards including carbon sequestration.

Orchards for Farmers

230 farming families in four different counties will see the provision of apple orchards to ‘Orchards for Farmers’.

Each family is planning to manage their orchards in a pesticide-free manner, given the risks of weed killer to both drinking water and biodiversity, as part of the initiative.

A member of the Tree Council of Ireland and broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna, was the guest of honour at the launch recently and there was also an opportunity for training for farmers on best practice to protect water quality in their GWS catchments.

The first orchard recipients include 80 farming families in Mid Roscommon Group Water Scheme and 10 families in Corracreigh Group Water Scheme.

They will be joined by 140 families across counties including Mayo, Cavan and Monaghan in planting heritage apple orchards, with plans for a wider future roll-out across other group water schemes around the county.

CEO of the NFGWS, Barry Deane said: “Pesticide usage in gardens, on verges outside households, and on the farm can pose a threat to drinking water quality and to biodiversity in general.

“When communities understand this, they can play a vital role in mitigating this risk.

“An important element of this project is our collaborative approach with the Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP), who we will be working with on a programme.”

Deane also highlighted the partnership approach of the GWS sector with local authorities: “We have worked closely with Roscommon County Council and the local community regarding source protection for a number of years now.

“This initiative is one of many aimed at the farming community and the wider community too. Safe drinking water is everyone’s responsibility.”

Manager of the Mid Roscommon GWS Noel Carroll, added:

“We take sustainability, water quality and biodiversity seriously on all our projects, and we are thrilled to be a part of this.

“It’s a fantastic idea that will make a big impact in our community.”

