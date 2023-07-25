Only 15% of the farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) have animals weighed, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Progress on the weighing element for SCEP is behind where it was this time last year for the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP).

Weighing is a core action under the SCEP with the measure accounting for 20% of the yearly SCEP payment. Weights must be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than November 1, annually.

The requirement is to weigh the cow and calf, on the same day. The calf must be over 50 days of age and not yet weaned from its dam to be eligible for weighing.

Advertisement

According to the ICBF, the ideal time to weigh is when the majority of calves are in the five to eight-month age category.

According to the latest data from the ICBF, 35,041 eligible cow-calf pairs have been weighed across 2,502 herds with a scales registered, borrowed or rented to date.

SCEP registered scales

Scheme participants are reminded to ensure that they have a valid scales, registered or linked to their herd for their date of weighing. Weights will not be accepted unless they can be linked to a scheme-registered scales.

There are over 20,000 farmers participating in SCEP, all of which will have animals to weigh. Farmers are being advised to book weighing scales in plenty of time as demand may be high at peak times.

Advertisement

A small number of herds have not registered a weighing scales to their herd and ICBF has said these herds should take action to rectify this “as soon as possible”.

To hire a weighing scales farmers can contact their nearest approved co-op or agri store or else visit the ICBF website.

Herd owners should ensure the cow and her calf are weighed on the same day and before the calf is weaned.