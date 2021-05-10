Due to Covid-19, the Driver Theory Test service continues to be suspended until further notice. However, a pilot phase of online driver theory tests for cars is set to be rolled out over the coming weeks, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

In a statement, the RSA said:

“A pilot online driver theory test project is currently underway for trucks and buses.

We plan to start rolling out a pilot phase of the car online service in the coming weeks.

It was highlighted that there will be a limit of up to 4,000 per month that can avail of the service during the initial pilot phase, with updates to be provided on the Theory Test website.

“We plan to make the online services more widely available towards the end of 2021,” the authority’s statement added.

Calls have been made previously for online theory tests from politicians and farming organisations in recent weeks.

The RSA noted that, while the normal Driver Theory Test service is still suspended, over 100,000 driver theory test appointments are in place over the coming months.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions remaining in place for most at this time, appointments scheduled over the coming weeks will have to be cancelled and rescheduled, the authority said.

“Contact has commenced with affected customers and every effort will be made to facilitate them at an early date,” the RSA added.

“We recognise that it will take some time to meet the increased demand and restore pre-Covid-19 waiting times when the service does reopen.

“In response to this, we will introduce an increase in capacity within the service when it is allowed to re-open.

“This additional capacity will see the number of tests increase to 50,000 per month when the service resumes.

“This will help significantly to tackle the backlog of customers waiting for a driver theory test and shorten waiting times. This additional capacity will kick-in immediately on resumption of the service,” the authority concluded.