The Rural TDs group has acknowledged the recent one-week extension to the slurry spreading deadline but added that it is “insufficient”.

On Thursday (September 21), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced that he had agreed with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien to extend the deadline for spreading slurry by seven days.

The closed period for slurry spreading will commence from October 8.

Slurry spreading

However, the leader of the Rural TDs, Deputy Mattie McGrath believes this extension is not enough.

“The ministers for agriculture and housing should recognise that, even with this extension, numerous farmers will still be unable to spread organic manures on their fields before October 8.

“This is primarily due to the urgent need for another round of silage cutting and the worsening ground conditions, rendering them unsuitable for slurry spreading,” the independent Tipperary TD said.

“Therefore, we urgently call upon the agriculture minister to re-evaluate this decision and extend the slurry spreading window until at least October 14.

“This additional week, well within the existing regulatory framework which allows for such an extension is supported by scientific criteria,” he added.

Advertisement

Deputy Mattie McGrath

The leader of the Rural TDs warned that failing to further extend the deadline may cause “significant slurry management challenges during the winter months”.

Deputy McGrath said it is “unfortunate” that the minister had not opted for “the full extension period” due to the “unique circumstances of this year”.

Advertisement

“The minister should also acknowledge that many of these farmers lack the necessary slurry storage facilities to accommodate the additional slurry produced on dairy and beef farms.

“This predicament arises from the early housing requirements due to poor ground conditions, where grazing animals are affecting good grass crops,” he said.

“Silage harvesting has also come to a halt due to the persistent wet weather over the past three weeks.

“Notably, this issue is particularly critical in areas such as the minister’s own county of Donegal, where recent rainfall records have been shattered,” McGrath added.

“We feel this request is reasonable and proportionate, and essential for the sustainable management of Irish farms.

“It is crucial for meeting environmental targets and supporting the pivotal role of agricultural contractors in the agricultural sector,” the TD said.