‘Old reliables’ set to roar for rousing rural road run

Preparations are well underway in the midlands for the upcoming annual “Camross Vintage Road Run for Young and Old”.

The event will see tractors, cars and bikes take to the roads of the Slieve Bloom Mountains for worthy local causes in the village of Camross, Co. Laois.

Changing this year from Sunday morning to Saturday evening, the road run is organised by Camross Vintage Club, and will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 6:30pm.

Alongside the adults’ event, a “kiddies tractor run” will take place on the day with children encouraged to bring along their pedal tractors, cars and bicycles for the run.

Following the road run, there will be a barbecue back in the village, in The Camross Inn, while there will also be a raffle on the night with cash prizes promised.

Proceeds raised on the day will go to local causes, namely Camross and Kilanure National Schools and Camross Senior Citizens, according to the organisers.

Further information will be released closer to the event, according to the vintage club, which is comprised of owners of vintage tractors, farm machinery, cars and motorcycles in the local area.

An entry fee of €20 applies per vehicle.