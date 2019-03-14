Old joins with new: Macra branch to return to former stronghold

A Macra na Feirme presence is to return for a meeting in a former powerhouse location in the midlands this weekend.

Camross Macra na Feirme, from Co. Laois, is branching out and will be holding a meeting in Mountrath tomorrow (Friday, March 15) at 8:30pm.

Mountrath has a rich Macra history, having once been home to a large club that regularly challenged for titles on a national level.

Mountrath Macra, established in the 1950s, won a number of accolades at county and national level during the course of the club’s history, with notable wins including debating and Club of the Year titles. The club closed in the 1990s.

Camross Macra, on the other hand, is a more recently-established branch of Macra na Feirme, set up in the nearby village of Camross, and is set to celebrate it’s 21st birthday this year.

In a bid to make the club more accessible and welcoming to young farmers and rural-dwellers from the surrounding town-lands and parishes – as well as make use of the legacy of the Mountrath Macra Hall – Camross Macra members made the decision to hold a meeting in the former hive of activity.

As well as holding a quick meeting, the Macra club will give newcomers and returning members a taste of what the organisation is all about with games and a night of entertainment in store, according to the organisers.

Opportunities

There will be refreshments on the night and plenty of information on what benefits and activities are available under the rural youth organisation’s banner.

Commenting ahead of the meeting, Camross Macra chairwoman Danielle Thompson said: “Old and new members aged 17 to 35 are welcome.”

Giving a brief insight into her own experience with the club, she said:

“Camross Macra has given me so many opportunities over the past three years, from gaining new friends from all over the country to taking part in competitions that I could never imagine myself taking part in.

“Camross Macra has competed in local and national competitions and brought home all-Ireland titles too.

It’s not just for farmers and I’m living proof! For these reasons and more I encourage all to come along this Friday night and see what all the fuss is about – and enjoy a game night too.