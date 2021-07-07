The official investigation into the Killarney National Park fires is near completion.

Over the course of three days in late April, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing and emergency services battled a severe fire that ravaged the park in Co. Kerry.

Estimates indicated that 2,500ha to 3,000ha – or approximately 50% of the park’s land area – was impacted.

It is understood at this point in time that the fires were caused accidentally.

The NPWS has been liaising with An Garda Síochána on its inquiry and it is envisaged that a final official report will be issued to the NPWS in due course.

Following the fires, the NPWS has been working to assess the damage and deal with the long-term impact of them.

“The NPWS has used the best available data and imagery [satellite and standard aerial] to map and assess the exact footprint of the burn area,” a spokesperson said.

“Using high-resolution satellite imagery coupled with on the ground mapping has allowed NPWS to determine the areas worst affected in terms of severity and intensity of the burns in the recent fires.

“All of the areas affected have been mapped in detail and a comprehensive GIS [geographic information system] mapping layer has been built up.”

Long-term surveys of Killarney National Park

In conjunction with its sister park, Glacier National Park Montana in the US, the NPWS has compiled a detailed map to “contrast the satellite imagery available to both institutions and have worked on shared experiences to maximise the results for best interpretation”.

“Regional management with input from the services scientific unit of NPWS have commissioned a suite of ecological surveys to assess the impacts of the fires on species and habitats,” the spokesperson continued.

“This, coupled with a larger and broader long-term ecological survey, will allow the department [of housing] to determine the long-term impacts of the recent fires.

“The outcome of these longer-term surveys will aid management in dealing with the impact of this fire and will also establish a detailed baseline for both habitats and species impacted as a result of fires in general.”