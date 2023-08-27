A block of circa 48ac in Ballystrig on the edge of Rhode, Co. Offaly, that includes an old windmill tower, will go for auction on Thursday, September 14, at 3:00p.m in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

The price guide price is €600,000 (€12,000/ac).

“The land is located approximately 1.5km from the village with frontage of 60m onto the R441. The entire is 14km from Edenderry, 12km from Rochfordbridge and the M6 and about 25km from Tullamore,” said Clive Kavanagh, director, Jordan Auctioneers.

“Rhode village provides day-to-day services including a church, pre–school, health centre, pubs, shop, post office, service station and pharmacy. There is also a national school and GAA grounds,” he added.

The larger towns within the general vicinity also provide a wide range of services.

The land is all in one block, according to the agent, and currently in grass, “with superb mature trees and natural hedgerows throughout”. It is currently in three divisions.

“It is an ideal farm for livestock, a dairy enterprise or for equestrian use,” the auctioneer said.

“Under the soils map of Ireland, the farm is classified as ‘Elton Series’ which are generally known as top quality limestone lands. They have high production capacity for either arable or grazing purposes.

“There is a mains water supply to the lands,” he said.

An old windmill tower dating from circa 1775 on the property is a reminder of a period in the past when wind power was harnessed to produce flour. The property includes an old windmill tower

“The land is owned by several family members following an inheritance from their parents,” Clive added.

“There have been plenty of enquiries to date from the immediate area and the surrounds, as expected with a good sizeable block such as this.”