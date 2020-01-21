O’Connor succeeds Rushe as Kildare IFA chair

Thomas O’Connor has been elected as the new county chairman of Kildare and West Wicklow Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

O’Connor, who has also served as county chairman of Macra na Feirme in recent years, takes over the reins from outgoing chair Brian Rushe.

Rushe was recently elected national deputy president of the IFA and will take up his new role at the organisation’s national annual general meeting next week.

Tonight I finished up my term as @IFAmedia Kildare and West Wicklow chairman. Thank you to the executive for all their help and support and best of luck to our new chairman Thomas O’Connor. pic.twitter.com/YHcAGvwK0I — Brian Rushe (@brianrushe81) January 20, 2020

O’Connor runs a mixed farming operation with his parents in Moone, not far from the Wicklow border, which involves four different enterprises.

These include: a flock of 160 lambing ewes; 35 sows; and 19ha of cereals. However, the backbone of the entire operation is the beef enterprise.

The new chairman has been heavily involved in Macra na Feirme and was the FBD Young Beef Farmer of the Year winner in 2015.

O’Connor will take the role for an initial two-year term through to the 2022 county AGM, with the option of a second term.