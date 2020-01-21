Fine Gael promises ‘unfair trading’ regulator if re-elected

Fine Gael has set out its plans for Irish agriculture at an event in Fermoy Mart, Co. Cork, today, Tuesday, January 21.

Attending the event were: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney; and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

Speaking at the launch, the Taoiseach said: “We know our farmers and our agri-food sector will be the hardest hit by Brexit.

We negotiated the best possible Brexit deal for Ireland to protect Ireland from a catastrophic no-deal scenario. But Brexit isn’t finished; it’s only at half time.

The Taoiseach continued: “The next phase – negotiating a trade deal – will be absolutely crucial for farmers.”

Negotiate a strong Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget by building a coalition of like-minded countries and deliver the investment needed in rural communities and to sustain farm incomes;

Develop the successor strategy to Foodwise 2025. Income sustainability for farmers and environmental sustainability will be “at its heart”;

Support our family farm structure and the next generation of farmers;

Establish a regulator to police unfair trading practices (UTPs);

Implement the beef sector agreement;

Support and develop Ireland’s beef sector so that we have a robust and viable suckler sector;

Position Ireland as a “world leader” of sustainably produced food, with a “green” brand image;

Plant 22 million trees each year. The party’s election promises include:

Speaking at the launch, the Tánaiste said: “There is so much at stake for the Irish agri-food industry as the negotiations on the future trade relationship between the EU and the UK steps up a gear.

“Under Fine Gael, we have already delivered the opening of the Chinese market for Irish beef exports, the Japan market for sheepmeat exports and other market access in countries such as Qatar, Kuwait and Ukraine.”

Minister Creed

Also commenting today, Michael Creed spoke of Fine Gael’s plans to set up a new regulator to police UTPs.

It was under my direction that a consultation took place on this area and I am delighted to announce that we will establish a regulator to oversee the implementation of the Unfair Trading Practices directive.

Concluding, Creed said: “This regulator will be given real and concrete powers to act on UTPs, including payments later than 30 days for perishable goods, payments later than 60 days for other agri-food products, short notice cancellations and unilateral contract changes.”