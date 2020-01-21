Fine Gael to outline agriculture plans at Fermoy Mart today

Fine Gael will set out its plans for the agricultural sector during a visit to Fermoy Mart which is due to take place today, Tuesday, January 21.

According to a statement from the party, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, will be present at the event.

The event will begin at 11:30am this morning and will take place in conjunction with a series of engagements with the Taoiseach in Cork east and Co. Limerick.

It is expected the party will outline its plans to further protect farmers’ interests in relation to Brexit and the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

IFA climate event

Separately, also taking place today, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will host an event in an effort to “rebalance the debate around climate action”.

The event is titled ‘Climate Action in Agriculture – A Balanced Approach’ and will feature “one of the foremost experts in the world on the important role of farming in the climate debate”, according to the IFA.

Dr. Frank Mitloehner from UC Davis, California, will be the keynote speaker at the event and will “bring balance, with scientific evidence, to the discussion about the contribution of agriculture to the climate challenge”.

Other speakers at the event will include Prof. John Fitzgerald, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), and Teagasc’s Dr. Frank O’Mara.