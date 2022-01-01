The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has confirmed another sighting of an Egyptian vulture, which it said does not pose a threat to livestock.

The bird was spotted in the South Roscommon area yesterday morning (New Year’s Eve) by a NPWS staff member.

NPWS warden for Lough Rea and Mid-Shannon Callows, Owen Murphy picked up on the unusual flight pattern of the bird.

On closer examination, Murphy identified the male bird as an Egyptian vulture.

The NPWS said that it is keen to stress that the Egyptian vulture does not pose a threat to the public or to livestock.

The Egyptian vulture is in decline worldwide and has been listed as endangered species since 2007.

It is Europe’s smallest and only long-distance migratory vulture with a wingspan of up to 1.7m; the bird mainly feeds on dead animals.

Picture: Conor Henry

Last July, the bird species was recorded for the first time in the Republic of Ireland when it was seen flying in the skies over Dunfanaghy in Co. Donegal.

However, the NPWS said it cannot be determined if the bird that was spotted yesterday in Co. Roscommon is the same vulture.

The service said that the bird in the most recent sighting appears to be alone; the reason for its arrival in Ireland from its native habitat remains unclear.

The arrival of the Egyptian vulture has caused a stir in Irish birdwatching circles with people travelling from across the country to try and catch of glimpse of it.

In a report published by the NPWS earlier this year, the Lough Rea area was rated as the most important site for breeding water birds; the Shannon Callows region is also rated highly.

The area has large numbers of bird species and the NPWS said that “rarities” pop up on occasion.