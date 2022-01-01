A new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes has been announced and applications are being sought from manufacturers in the agricultural, industrial, and related sectors.

The scheme opens today (Saturday, January 1) and will remain open until 5.30pm on January 31, 2022.

The tariff suspension scheme facilitates the importation of raw materials, components or intermediate products from outside the European Union (EU), free from tariff duty, if the item cannot be sourced in the EU/Turkey.

The tariff quota scheme is designed to address shortages in the availability of essential materials within the EU and can be applied for in the same way as suspensions.

Welcoming the new call, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy said:

Advertisement

“The scheme represents an opportunity for Irish manufacturers to reduce the costs of sourcing materials that are not available in the EU. I encourage Irish companies to avail of the tariff suspensions and quotas scheme.”

Applications should be sent by email to [email protected] and posted to Hillery Brosnan, Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, D02 TD30.

Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The suspension of duties on these applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from January 1, 2023.