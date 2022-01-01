Met Éireann has said that provisional weather data shows that Autumn 2021 was the warmest on record.

The average temperature between the start of September and the end of November was 12.02°; that is 1.8° above average.

The national forecaster said that records were also broken in September when the average temperature was 15.28°, which is 2.3° above average.

Overall, temperatures during 2021 were around 0.9° above average; this makes it the 11th consecutive year with temperatures above Ireland’s average.

Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist at Met Éireann said: “These temperature trends we are seeing in Ireland are in line with the average temperature rise we are seeing around the world, due to human caused climate change.

“While future temperature projections vary depending on many factors, ‘all’ future projections suggest further warming. This warming, as well as associated defensive actions, is likely to affect everyone in some shape or form.”

2021 Weather

Met Éireann said that last year began unsettled as Storm Christoph arrived in January, February and March saw further mixed conditions.

High pressure became established in April and the weather was very cold and dry due to a dominant polar airmass.

May was a cool and wet month with above average rainfall and below average temperatures.

The national forecaster said that June and July brought “a memorable summer with warm, dry and sunny weather nationwide”.

July recorded widespread heatwaves and long dry spells and the country’s first ever High Temperature warning was issued.

At least ten weather stations across Ireland reached heatwave conditions, where temperatures of at least 25° were recorded for a minimum of five days in a row.

Ireland had its first “tropical night” in 20 years at Valentia Observatory in Co. Kerry, where temperatures overnight did not fall below 20°.

Northern Ireland set a new record for highest temperature, with 31.3° reached in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone and Co. Armagh on July 21 and 22.

August and September brought mild weather; the Phoenix Park in Co. Dublin recorded its warmest September in 122 years.

October was a wet month due to several Atlantic low pressures, including ex-Hurricane Sam.

November was a dry and dominated by high pressure, but Storm Arwen made its presence felt towards the end of the month, bringing wet and windy conditions.

Met Éireann said that December was most notable for Storm Barra which brought severe and damaging winds leading to Orange and Red Wind Warnings.

Met Éireann Statistics

In its review of 2021, Met Éireann said that the weather station at Durrow, Co. Laois recorded both the highest and lowest temperatures of the year.

On July 22, the mercury hit 31.2° at the facility, while on January 9 it fell back to -9.2°.

The wettest day of last year was recorded on August 7 when 88.5mm of rain fell at Lough Glencar, Co. Leitrim.

April 23 was the driest day of 2021 as 373 weather stations recorded no rainfall.

The sunniest day was July 17 when at least 11.6 hours of bright sunshine was recorded.

Sherkin Island in Co. Cork saw the highest gust at 135km/h during Storm Barra on December 7.