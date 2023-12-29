There have been “significant successes” against wildlife crime in 2023 with a series of “successful” prosecutions in the courts, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), which is part of the department’s heritage division, initiated 43 prosecution cases this year for alleged breaches of wildlife legislation.

This is 39% higher than the 30 prosecution cases for breaches of the wildlife acts submitted by NPWS staff to the Chief States Solicitor’s Office in 2022, the department said.

The work being carried out by the NPWS in this area saw 112 prosecutions successfully closed from 2020 to date. Wildlife crimes reported, according to the department, range from:

Disturbance of bats;

Illegal hunting (such as hare lurching);

Badger digging;

Damage to Special Areas of Conservation (SACs);

Unlawful destruction of vegetation in hedgerows; and

Unlawful burning of vegetation within the restricted period.

Data for 2023 from the new Wildlife Enforcement and Nature Protection Directorate within the NPWS has been published today (Friday, December 29).

Wildlife crime

“The 112 prosecutions successfully closed by NPWS since 2020 have seen numerous convictions and record fines imposed on the defendants for offences against nature.

“Some of the successful cases have seen a conviction and fine for the destruction of badger sett; damage caused on a [SAC] saw a company convicted and fined €8,000.

“In another prosecution a company was found guilty on multiple breaches of the Birds and Habitats regulations and issued €31,000 in fines and 11 convictions imposed,” the department said.

Wildlife crime is being taken “very seriously” by the state, through increasing fines and convictions, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan said.

Citizen reporting is an “essential” element in safeguarding nature and to help prevent wildlife crime, Minister Noonan said.

A suspected wildlife crime or a possible breach of wildlife legislation can be reported to the local NPWS office, the NPWS Wildlife Enforcement Support Unit or An Garda Síochána, as appropriate.

The NPWS works closely with An Garda Síochána who have powers and functions to enforce wildlife legislation similar to NPWS authorised officers, NPWS director general, Niall O’Donnchú said.

The NPWS also undertakes targeted patrols at different times, depending on the particular species and habitats being protected for example fire patrols, unlawful hunting of hares and deer, the department said.