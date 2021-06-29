‘Urban’, ‘vertical’, and ‘indoor’ are not words usually associated with farming but that looks set to change as two farming-related organisations plan to promote these novel practices.

The Association for Vertical Farming (AVF) and the German Agricultural Society (DLG) are hoping to promote the ‘fields’ of urban, vertical and indoor framing in Germany, and worldwide, both companies announced recently.

The terms urban farming, vertical farming, indoor farming or ‘plant factories’ may differ in the detail, but the focus remains the same: production of plant-based food in urban spaces with limited spaces that are partially closed.

Both companies explain that production in these conditions is more intensive, as with less space, environmental influences need to be precisely controlled.

At the same time, the use of water, nutrients and plant protection is reduced or sometimes – as in the case of plant protection – completely eliminated.

This is only possible if the plants are isolated from pathogens and pests.

For example, some systems are ‘hermetically sealed‘ to prevent the entry of undesirable substances. This also means that air supply, water circulation and even control of illumination must be technically regulated and managed.

In welcoming the organisations’ cooperation, Christine Zimmermann-Lossl, chairwoman of the AVF said:

“AVF’s goal is to promote sustainable growth and development within the international vertical farming industry and community.

“The AVF promotes this through research projects, cooperation, events and the establishment of a network of companies, experts and research institutions that is actively involved in the vertical farming industry.”

Tobias Eichberg, managing director (MD) of DLG’s exhibitions department added:

“The production of plant-based foods in urban areas represents a global growth market.

“In Asia, in particular, where urbanisation is progressing faster and more intensively than in Europe, such farms are already economically viable.”

Vertical farming practices are still in their infancy in Europe, and Germany, he added. However, Germany is at the forefront of research and is accompanying the trend toward indoor production of specialty crops away from agricultural land, the MD said.