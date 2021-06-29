Cavan native Breifne O’Brien has joined the Agriland Media Group as a technical beef specialist.

Breifne hails from a suckler, beef and sheep farm in his home county. He studied Agri-Environmental Science at University College Dublin (UCD).

During his college years, he presented an agri-focused radio show on Belfield fm called ‘Keepin’ it Country’. Agriland technical beef specialist, Breifne O’Brien

Practical ‘hands-on’ experience

In addition to his knowledge and passion for Irish agriculture, Breifne also gained extensive international experience through time spent working on a 4,500-cow dairy farm in South Dakota in the US.

He has previously worked in the agri-news sector and more recently worked in cattle procurement in the Irish beef sector.

Managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly, said: “We’re excited to have Breifne O’Brien join our team as a beef spcialist.

“He brings a significant amount of practical experience from the beef procurement sector to the role and will ensure that Agriland’s beef content remains the most relevant and up-to-date for farmers and those working in agribusiness.”

Expansion of Agriland Media

Breifne joins the beef team within Agriland Media at a time of significant expansion for the digital media company.

In recent weeks, the company has announced the creation of new jobs across a host of divisions.

The creation of new jobs follows a €1 million investment in the recent rebrand and major upgrade of the Agriland platform and commercial offering.

The latest recruitment drive by Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, will bring the staff headcount to more than 40.

With in excess of 3.5 million articles read each month, Agriland’s timely and relevant news and information is sourced by an experienced and dedicated team of journalists and specialist writers.

Job creation

The current vacancies within Agriland Media Group cover all areas, across several departments.

There are a number of roles available in the commercial division including an account manager based at the company’s head office in Dublin and a sales development representative covering Northern Ireland.

In order to keep pace with the fast-growing nature of digital media, Agriland Media is also recruiting for a social media specialist, based at its headquarters in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

There are also a number of editorial roles to be filled for experienced or aspiring journalists across news, beef, tillage and other areas, as these sectors grow.

Agriland Media Group also runs an invaluable internship programme, which will resume from June 2021. It provides an opportunity for interns to garner field experience in the digital / journalism / agricultural industry with positive prospects thereafter.

Anyone interested in applying for an editorial role or an internship position can send a cover letter and CV to [email protected].