Agriland Media Group is continuing its ambitious expansion plans with the creation of new jobs within the digital media group.

The creation of new jobs follows a €1 million investment in the recent rebrand and major upgrade of the Agriland platform and commercial offering.

The latest recruitment drive by Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, will bring the staff headcount to more than 40.

With in excess of 3.5 million articles read each month, our timely and relevant news and information is sourced by an experienced and dedicated team of journalists and specialist writers.

Jobs on offer

The current vacancies within Agriland Media Group cover all areas, across several departments.

There are a number of roles available in the commercial division including an account manager based at the company’s head office in Dublin and a sales development representative covering Northern Ireland.

In order to keep pace with the fast-growing nature of digital media, Agriland Media is also recruiting for a social media specialist, based at its headquarters in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

There are also a number of editorial roles to be filled for experienced or aspiring journalists across news, beef, tillage and other areas, as these sectors grow.

Agriland Media Group also runs an invaluable internship programme, which will resume from June 2021. It provides an opportunity for interns to garner field experience in the digital / journalism / agricultural industry with positive prospects thereafter.

Anyone interested in applying for an editorial role or an internship position can send a cover letter and CV to [email protected].

Covid-19 impact

While Covid-19 has certainly proved challenging throughout 2020 and into 2021 for many sectors of the economy, agriculture has kept the food supply chain going and Agriland has stayed on top of agri-news.

The shift towards remote working and an increased emphasis on online platforms has resulted in an exceptionally positive year for the company and has resulted in the progression of its growth plans.

Managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly said: “We’re delighted to be in the position we are in, after a challenging year for many. Agriland Media has experienced a phenomenal 12 months in terms of growth and evolution.

“As a result of this growth, we are now in a position to expand the team even further across a range of functions within the business, bringing the full-time staff number to more than 40.

“Agriland prides itself on providing up-to-date, relevant information to farmers and the agri-business sector in an easy, accessible way, simply with the touch of a finger and our ambition is to continue to grow our offering over the short to long-term.”

Agriland Media Group

Agriland Media Group, which was established in 2013, is Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing digital publisher in the agricultural sector.

The media group incorporates the following:

This latest recruitment drive follows several recent high-profile appointments to the company, including Justin Roberts as machinery specialist and Bernie Commins as senior news journalist.