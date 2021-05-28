Dr. David Wall has been appointed as the new enterprise leader at the Teagasc campus in Johnstown Castle, the agricultural authority has said.

The enterprise leader role is to lead the management of the farms and estate in Teagasc Environment Research Centre to deliver the research programme, Teagasc says.

Dr. Wall will be working as part of the team led by Dr. Karl Richards, head of the Teagasc Environment Research Department.

The previous enterprise leader Dr. John Finn has stepped down from this role to enable him to concentrate on his biodiversity research programme, which Teagasc says is “becoming ever more demanding since the announcement of a biodiversity crisis and the European Green deal”.

Commenting, John Spink, head of the Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme, said:

“David is a very experienced researcher and has excellent practical farming experience.

“His skills and knowledge will be invaluable in continuing and expanding Johnstown’s position as an international centre of excellence in sustainable farming practices. I’m looking forward to him joining the Johnstown Castle management team and working with him over the coming years.

“John has been an excellent enterprise leader,” Spink added, paying tribute to the outgoing leader Dr. Finn.

Dr. Wall himself also commented, stating:

“The great team of people and cutting-edge soils and environment research conducted at Teagasc Environment Research Centre is supporting farmers and the wider agri-food sector to be leaders in sustainable food production.

“I am passionate about the future development of Irish agriculture and look forward to guiding the resources at Teagasc Johnstown Castle towards bridging emerging knowledge gaps and demonstrating the full potential of Irish farming systems to deliver multiple services for farming families and wider society into the future,” he said.