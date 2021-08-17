Deals for lambs are topping €6.30-6.40/kg, in what seems to be a move to increase prices by factories this week, as supplies remain tight and demand, strong.

Tight supplies, fewer lambs coming south for direct slaughter from Northern Ireland, and New Zealand sheepmeat continuing to go to China rather than into the EU are helping to maintain strong prices for sheep, according to Sean Dennehy.

Dennehy, who is the sheep chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said that deals this week for lambs are topping €6.30-6.40/kg.

Speaking to Agriland, Sean said: “It’s been a positive start to the week, with prices for lambs rising by 10-20c/kg from last week.

“Top prices for lambs are now hitting €6.30-6.40/kg. Supplies are tight and factory agents are being forced to compete for lambs at lower weights at marts.

“What was a real positive for me was seeing the trade hold relatively well after the conclusion of the Eid al-Adha festival.

“Even though prices did come back, we didn’t see a collapse altogether and now, once again, prices are strengthening again – which is great to see and which farmers truly deserve.

“The strong prices for lambs we have been seeing throughout the year are being helped by tight supplies. This, along with less lambs coming from Northern Ireland south for direct slaughter is helping to keep prices strong.

“Strong demand from China is attracting New Zealand sheepmeat there rather than into the EU – which, again, is contributing to the strong prices being seen here at home.

“The mart trade is going well, there’s a good demand there for heavy lambs among butchers and wholesalers. While factory-type lambs, as mentioned, are tight and factory agents are having to compete with greater intensity to get lambs.

“Strong farmer demand for stores and ewe lambs is really underpinning the trade and with breeding sales also performing strongly, all you can say is that it is really all positive at the moment.”