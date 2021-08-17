The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a small lift in index – to mark an end to eight straight index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 290 – concluded today (Tuesday, August 17) with the GDT Price Index up 0.3%.

Lasting one hour and 56 minutes, today’s event saw 180 participating bidders take part across 14 bidding rounds, with 116 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 22,543MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index up 1.5%, average price US$5,791/MT;

Butter index up 4.0%, average price US$4,771/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 2.8%, average price US$4,184/MT;

LAC index unchanged, average price US$1,097/MT;

SMP index up 1.1%, average price US$3,052/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 1.5%, average price US$3,552/MT.

Today’s event saw an increase for most products offered – with the most dramatic rise coming for butter – a rise of 4%.

Cheddar also performed well, rising by 2.8% in index, while anhydrous milk fat (AMF) lifted by 1.5% in indx.

Skim milk powder (SMP) rose by 1.1%, while the one decrease on the day was seen in the whole milk powder (WMP) index, which dropped by 1.5%. Image source: Global Dairy Trade

Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered on the day, while sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available.