The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded a small lift in index – to mark an end to eight straight index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.
The most recent tender – event 290 – concluded today (Tuesday, August 17) with the GDT Price Index up 0.3%.
Lasting one hour and 56 minutes, today’s event saw 180 participating bidders take part across 14 bidding rounds, with 116 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 22,543MT of product was sold on the day.
Key results:
- AMF index up 1.5%, average price US$5,791/MT;
- Butter index up 4.0%, average price US$4,771/MT;
- BMP not offered;
- Ched index up 2.8%, average price US$4,184/MT;
- LAC index unchanged, average price US$1,097/MT;
- SMP index up 1.1%, average price US$3,052/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index down 1.5%, average price US$3,552/MT.
Today’s event saw an increase for most products offered – with the most dramatic rise coming for butter – a rise of 4%.
Cheddar also performed well, rising by 2.8% in index, while anhydrous milk fat (AMF) lifted by 1.5% in indx.
Skim milk powder (SMP) rose by 1.1%, while the one decrease on the day was seen in the whole milk powder (WMP) index, which dropped by 1.5%.
Butter milk powder (BMP) was not offered on the day, while sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available.
The latest index figure of 1,170 is up three digits on the last outing of 1,167. Further details on the GDT’s events results can be found on the platform’s website here.