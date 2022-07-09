The sheep trade in Northern Ireland (NI) witnessed an improvement as the week went on as demand strengthened.

Base prices for lambs improved as the week progressed to range from 595p/kg up to 610p/kg.

This increase in prices was helped by demand stemming from the Eid al-Adha, which has seen prices elsewhere in the UK and in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) to increase.

Base quotes for early next week, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) are expected to range from 600-605p/kg up to a 21kg carcass weight.

In terms of throughput, it continues to lag behind 2021 levels, with 8,843 lambs processed last week (week ending July 2). Whereas, this time last year, 11,040 lambs were processed.

Meanwhile, exports of lambs to the ROI tallied 3,799 the LMC said, which accounted for 30% of total lamb output from NI.

Looking at the average deadweight price for last week, it came to 585.6p/kg, which was a decrease pf 28.2p/kg from the week previous.

NI mart trade

Ringside, marts reported good numbers passing through, with demand strong for quality lambs the LMC remarked.

Prices for lamb ranged from 550p/kg up to highs of 655p/kg. The cull ewe trade eased back, with prices ranging from £140/head up to £245/head.