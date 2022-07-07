Exports of lambs from Northern Ireland (NI) to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) continue to increase.

Figures from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) show that exports of lambs from NI to ROI for direct slaughter totalled 4,880 head for the week ending June 25.

This takes the total number of lambs exported for direct slaughter during the six-week period from May 21, to the week ending June 25, to 22,765 head.

This represents a 36.8% increase from the same period last year when 16,644 lambs were exported to meat processing plants in the Republic.

This puts total output from the NI sheep flock at 70,178 head for the six-week period ending June 25, a 2.9% increase from the same period in 2021.

Availability of lambs

The LMC said that the availability of finished lambs this year is running ever so slightly above 2021 levels.

It added that this year, thus far, has been a good grass-growing year – despite the slow start which has aided farmers in getting lambs ready for slaughter in recent weeks.

Reports from industry, the LMC said, have indicated the quality of lambs being forwarded for slaughter during the last six weeks have “generally been good”.

An increase in average carcass weights of lambs has been seen, with an average carcass weight during the six-week period being 21.7kg – up 0.3kg from the same period last year.