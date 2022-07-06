A public showcase of restoration projects, including both tractors and road vehicles, will be held in Waterford this Saturday from 10:30 onwards.

The event will feature cars, vans, motorcycles, and scooters along with around 20 tractors and other items of farm machinery.

Choice of courses

It is intended as a celebration of the work completed by participants in either the Classic Car Restoration day or evening courses, and the Agricultural Mechanics Apprenticeship. Light commercials and vans are becoming popular subjects for restoration

The Classic Car Restoration Course was launched in 2016 at the Waterford Training Centre part of Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) and it is the only course of its kind in the entire country.

Over 200 people have taken part in the course to date, being rewarded with the course qualification upon completion. The most recent course participants will be awarded their certificates at the event.

Farm mechanics start here

The Agricultural Mechanics Apprenticeship on offer at WWETB is a four-year, level six apprenticeship where students gain qualifications in fault-­finding, repair, overhaul and maintenance of farm tractors and farm machinery. Continental imports such as this Deutz are an important part of Irelands agricultural legacy

The Waterford Training centre is the only centre in the country to deliver agricultural mechanic apprenticeships.



Shay Cummins, Assistant Manager at the Waterford Training Centre notes that, “We really enjoyed hosting this event in the past and it has been 3 years since the last Classic Car Showcase. In the past, the showcase had very much become a family event and this year families and children are very welcome. This year we are delighted to include vintage tractors to the showcase which we believe will add a new dimension to the show.

Four decades of experience

The Classic Car Restoration Course Instructor Pat Bolger has over 40 years of experience in the motor trade and in restoring old cars. Commenting on the upcoming event Pat says,

“This is a Classic Car Show with a big difference. Visitors get to not only enjoy the gleaming and purring end product of a full classic car restoration but they also get a sneak peek at the process and work that goes into creating the finished product.”

The organisers are also encouraging motoring enthusiasts to bring along their own classic car, van, motorcycle, tractor or scooter on the day as there will be a best of show trophy which will be decided by a collective vote of all the participants showcasing their vehicles.

There will also be a selection of motorbikes on display

College staff will also be on hand to help give an insight into both the Care and Restoration, and Agricultural Mechanics courses.

The Classic Car Restoration Showcase will take place at the Waterford Training Centre, Waterford Industrial Park, Cork Road, on Saturday, July 9th.