A number of calls have been made in the Dáil recently for the Irish Coursing Club’s hare-coursing licence application for the upcoming season to be refused.

Over the last few weeks, the request has been made by independent TD, Joan Collins; Social Democrats’ Cian O’ Callaghan and Jennifer Whitmore; and People Before Profit-Solidarity TD, Mick Barry.

Additionally, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD, Paul Murphy, asked the minister about the way coursing may be impacting the conservation status of the Irish hare.

And he asked about a trend in recent years for coursing clubs to extend their two day events to three days, to allow for re-coursing of hares in instances where an inadequate number have been netted by a club for its fixture.

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government, Daragh O’Brien, confirmed that an application to capture and tag hares for the 2022-2023 season is currently being considered by his department, and a decision will be made in due course.

Protection of the Irish hare

The Irish hare is protected under the Irish Wildlife Acts and can only be captured, tagged or killed under licence. The hare is also listed in the Habitats Directive (Annex V), which requires member states to manage the hare sustainably. The Habitats Directive also requires Ireland to make a detailed report every six years on the conservation status of all listed species, including the hare.

Advertisement

Commenting on the status of the Irish hare, the minister referred to a 2019 report, which outlined that the hare is widespread and common in Ireland with a broad habitat, and that it is found throughout the country from coastal habitats to upland heath and bog.

“The report does highlight some concerns about the loss of habitat quality due to agricultural intensification and afforestation, but overall the species was considered to be in favourable conservation status,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the impact of rabbit haemhorragic disease (RHD2) on the hare, following its detection in the wild in recent years, the minister said:

“Only two positive records were recorded in 2021 – one hare and one rabbit – and one rabbit in 2022.

“Nonetheless the National Parks and Wildlife Service of my department, together with colleagues in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, are continuing to monitor for RHD2 in the wild in Ireland.”

The control of live hare coursing, including the operation of individual coursing meetings and managing the use of hares for that activity, is carried out under the Greyhound Industry Act 1958, which falls under the responsibility the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.