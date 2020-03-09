Non-notifiable avian influenza discovered in Monaghan flock

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed the identification of a “low pathogenic avian influenza of the H6N1 sub-type in a commercial poultry flock” in Co. Monaghan.

According to a statement from the department: “This sub-type of avian influenza is not a notifiable disease and has no known public health risk nor international trade implications.

“Movement of poultry and poultry products onto and from the farm were subject to restriction whilst an investigation into the disease episode was underway.

Movement restrictions currently remain in place as a precautionary measure to mitigate against the spread of this disease to other locations.

The department will be liaising with the flock-owner with a view to minimising the risk of disease spreading from his farm, the statement outlined.

In addition to this flock, the department is investigating two more flocks in the Monaghan area for avian influenza.

In both cases the presenting clinical signs and preliminary laboratory results are such that low pathogenic H6N1 is likely to be the disease agent involved, according to the statement.

Similar outbreaks of low-pathogenic H6N1 avian influenza have been identified in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England over recent weeks.

The situation has been described as “a timely reminder of the importance of ensuring high standards of biosecurity in poultry flocks”.

The department urges all poultry owners – including backyard flock owners – to be vigilant and to implement strict biosecurity on their premises, particularly by ensuring only essential personnel, vehicles and equipment have access to their flocks and minimising contact between poultry and wild birds.

Flock-owners should regularly monitor their birds for signs of disease, the department has advised.

If they suspect avian influenza, they must report it immediately to their veterinarian or to one of the department’s Regional Veterinary Offices.

It should be noted that there has also been a number of outbreaks of the notifiable H5N8 strain of avian influenza in Central Europe and the number of outbreaks has been steadily increasing in the last few weeks, with outbreaks now reported in seven countries.

Concluding, the department reminded poultry owners that anyone who keeps poultry, even only one or two birds, in Ireland must register their premises with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.