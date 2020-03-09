Dairy calf registrations storm ahead this year by over 62,000 calves

The number of dairy-bred calves born – so far this year – is up by over 62,300 head or by 9% when compared to the same period in 2019, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

Beef calf registrations are also running marginally ahead of last year’s levels – up 13,124 head compared to 2019.

Firstly, looking at dairy calf registrations, 110,077 dairy calves were registered during the week ending March 6, 2020 – an increase of 8,768 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

Over 831,000 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase by over 75,513 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Moving to suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending March 6, 2020, some 23,303 beef calves were registered – up by just over 4,800 head for the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 126,565 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 113,441 beef calves were registered – a 10% increase.

A closer look at the figures available from the ICBF show that during the week ending March 8, 2019, some 22,705 suckler calves were registered that week; this was up slightly by 346 head when compared to the same week in 2018.

Looking at this on a yearly basis, in 2019, some 120,082 beef calves had been registered up to and including the week ending March 8, 2019, compared to 136,171 head in 2018 – a fall by 16,089 head.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running ahead of last year’s levels. During the week ending March 6, 2020, 133,380 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 831,798 head. But, in 2019, by the same date, some 756,285 head of calves had been registered.

Calf registrations up to and including week ending March 6, 2020: Beef births: 126,565 head (+13,124 head);

Dairy births: 705,233 head (+62,389 head);

Total births: 831,798 head (+75,513 head).