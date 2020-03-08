Status Yellow weather warning issued for Co. Clare tomorrow

Met Èireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Co. Clare for tomorrow, March 9, with a risk of further flooding.

Issued earlier today, Sunday, March 8, the warning will come into effect from 5:00am tomorrow morning and will remain in place until 5:00am on Tuesday morning.

According to Met Èireann, rainfall accumulations combined with high river levels may result in further flooding – mainly in Co. Clare.

Tomorrow will start off mainly dry. However, in the afternoon, the rain will be persistent and heavy at times, with a risk of spot flooding – especially in the western half of Munster. Maximum temperatures of 8° to 11° are expected.

More wet weather, with heavy showers and prolonged periods of rainfall are expected throughout the week across the country.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is expected in places, especially in parts of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster.

Flood-impacted farmers

The recent wet weather has put many farmers under pressure, with many of these unable to get livestock out onto pasture.

In light of this, the Individual Farmers of Ireland have issued an appeal for farmers to help each other out following the recent flooding which impacted many parts of the country.

The group is seeking to assist farmers who may be in difficult circumstances in trying to provide for their livestock.

Recent weeks have seen record levels of rainfall in some areas across the country in the month of February, according to Met Éireann.