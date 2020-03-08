What does the future hold for NI agri-food graduates?

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots told students at CAFRE’s annual agri-food careers event that the sector needs to retain its most talented graduates to remain competitive.

The Minister made the comments are he addressed industry representatives students and future graduates on the vast range of career opportunities for qualified people.

The CAFRE Agri-food Careers, which took place on Wednesday (March 4), aims to promote the wide range of career opportunities and work placements within the sector.

The event offered young people the opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers and key stakeholders in the agri-food industry.

High-quality graduates

Speaking at the event, Poots said: “The agri-food industry continues to be a significant employer in Northern Ireland and, in order to remain competitive, it needs high-quality graduates with up-to-date technical knowledge and skills.

Advertisement

“CAFRE supports the agri-food industry through the provision of highly-skilled people and today I had the opportunity to meet and speak to some of those who will be the future leaders of this industry,” he continued.

“The support and investment of our local agri-food businesses helps to ensure that CAFRE students develop their practical, technical and interpersonal skills to prepare them for employment in a wide range of roles in the industry.”

With over 30 organisations in attendance promoting a range of career opportunities, Poots concluded: “I wish all the students from Greenmount and Loughry Campuses every success in their future careers.”