Changeable and unsettled weather to continue this week

Changeable and unsettled weather is forecast to continue for the rest of the week, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, March 9, will see a dry start in the east, but rain already in the west will quickly spread to all areas this morning.

The rain will be heavy and persistent in places with a risk of local flooding in the west, and it will be misty also.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Clare while a Weather Advisory is in place for Connacht and counties Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The Status Yellow warning will remain in place until 5:00pm tomorrow, Tuesday, while the Weather Advisory will also remain in place until 5:00pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tonight will be mild, misty and mostly cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle, persistent and heavy at times in Ulster and Connacht, but more patchy and intermittent elsewhere.

Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 7° to 10°.

According to the national forecaster, tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a cloudy, damp and breezy start for many with patchy light rain and drizzle, particularly in Connacht and Ulster.

The rain will clear to showers with some bright spells in all areas for the afternoon, with a period of dry weather later in the day.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 8° to 10° in Connacht and Ulster, reaching 10° to 13° in Munster and Leinster, with fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts, moderating through the day.

Meanwhile, Wednesday, will see sunny spells and scattered showers with showers mostly in the western half of the country during the morning, becoming more frequent and spreading to all areas in the afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy and wintry with a risk of hail and thunder.

Temperatures will feel cooler with maximum temperatures of 5° to 8° in the north, reaching 8° or 9° further south.

Finally, Thursday will be cold with sunny spells and showers.

The showers most frequent in the west with some of the showers heavy with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and hill snow, and the risk of thunder also.

Highest temperatures will range from 5° to 8° on Thursday.