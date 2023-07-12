Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett has said that “no stone will be left unturned” in a department investigation into the mistreatment of dairy calves.

The investigation was launched following an RTÉ Investigates programme, aired on Monday (July 10), which showed calves being kicked, beaten with sticks, dragged by their ears and tails and thrown on and off trailers at several marts around the country.

The programme also documented alleged breaches of legislation surrounding the transport of calves for live export to Europe for veal production.

Hackett

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday (Tuesday, July 11), Minister Hackett said that “the footage shown was sickening and unacceptable.

The Green Party senator said the RTÉ footage “brings an entire industry into disrepute”.

“If Irish farming is to provide a sustainable way of life for future generations, which it must, it is fundamental that the highest standards of animal welfare are central to that.

“I know that the vast majority of farmers are committed to ensuring that their animals are well cared for and are appalled by the RTÉ footage.

“But last night’s programme shows that issues do exist and we must face up to that reality,” she said.

DAFM

Minister Hackett welcomed the response from DAFM which she said is “committed to taking robust and timely action”.

“It has requested that RTÉ provide it with all the footage and information available so that it can investigate this matter fully and take appropriate action.

“No stone will be left unturned,” she said.

“It is clear that the dairy sector has a massive challenge in addressing not only the animal welfare issues associated with the current model, but also the significant environmental impacts.

“Its reputation is under continual scrutiny and it will take real leadership from the industry to put a model in place which addresses these significant and reputational challenges,” Hackett told the Seanad. Calves being kicked at a mart Image: RTÉ Investigates

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said it is “shocked and angered” by the undercover footage of dairy calves being mistreated.

The ISPCA welcomed the condemnation of this behaviour by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) and the commitment by DAFM to launch an investigation into the breaches of animal welfare legislation.

It also called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and his officials to ensure that livestock transport companies are evaluated for compliance with regulations.

“Any transport company, as well as any individuals, found to be in breach of regulations should be penalised robustly,” the association said.

The ISPCA is calling for a complete reassessment of the dairy model in Ireland.

It said that the “rapid and unsustainable expansion of the Irish dairy herd”, combined with an emphasis on compact calving, has resulted in an increase in the industry’s “waste product” – male calves.

“The resultant treatment of these animals, as shown in the programme, is beyond horrendous,” it said.

The ISPCA believes that the treatment of many Irish calves, both in Ireland and during transport abroad, is damaging to the reputation of the Irish dairy industry, and the reputation of the country generally.