The absence of any rural government TDs during a “critical” Dáil debate today (Wednesday, June 28) on a proposed national cow cull, has been heavily criticised by an independents group of TDs.

The Rural Independents group brought a motion to the Dáil to highlight its concerns about the government’s potential plans “to reduce emissions in agriculture by culling the national dairy herd”.

Deputy Mattie McGrath, the leader of the Rural Independent group of TDs, said the motion recognised “Ireland’s proud tradition of clean and green grassland agricultural production, with farms often managed by the same families for generations”.

But speaking from Leinster House today Deputy McGrath said the “absence of any government TDs during this critical discussion” showed a “profound disrespect” for both rural communities and farmers.

“It is deeply troubling that not a single government representative bothered to show up and support farmers during this vital debate.

“The absence of rural Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs during the debate highlights a complete abandonment of their responsibilities towards rural communities,” he said.

Cow cull

The leader of the Rural Independent group of TDs was particularly critical of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

“It is evident that Minister McConalogue and Minister Haydon failed to familiarize themselves with the content of the motion, as their response seemed disconnected from reality.

“Their attempts to evade the issues raised in support of farmers are simply unacceptable. Genuine engagement, rather than dismissive rhetoric, is what farmers deserve.

“The failure of the ministers to unequivocally rule out a national cow cull reveals that the Department of Agriculture is forging ahead with plans, favouring radical climate policies over the best interests of farmers,” Deputy McGrath said.

The Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae who took part in today’s Dáil debate believes the government wants farmers “to cull cows, rewet land and reduce production by other means as well by the nitrates directive”.

“I am disappointed to see this proposal coming forward. This will mean a reduction in farmer incomes and a reduction overall in the income of the rural communities,” he warned.

Meanwhile the Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan, said that many farmers have contacted her office in relation to what she described as the “government’s half-hearted and less than enthusiastic approach to the national beef sector”.

Farm viability

The TD for Laois Offaly, who is a member of the Rural Independent Group and took part in today’s Dáil debate on a potential cow cull, said farmers are concerned that the government “seems intent on undermining the future viability of farms in order to reach emission targets that will be massively disruptive to their livelihoods”.

Deputy Nolan added: “For very many of these farmers there seems to be a bizarre preference among some in government to prioritise grasshoppers as a source of protein rather than grass-based beef.

“I am seeking an end to the uncertainty that has plagued Irish farming policy for the last number of years particularly around beef deals such as Mercosur and the extent to which the existing model of farming will be ‘transitioned’ to a new model that threatens incomes.”