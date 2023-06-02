Any plans that the government may be considering to meet Ireland’s climate targets by introducing a cattle cull would be “absolute madness,” according to a Kerry TD.

The Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, told Agriland that he has concerns about the government’s future plans for the agricultural sector.

Michael Healy-Rae said that the idea was “absolute madness”.

“I’m not a climate denier, but nor are the government climate experts. I feared this before and brought it up to the government, but was accused of scaremongering.

“The Taoiseach denied it. Now I and my independent colleagues have been proven right” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

Advertisement

He said while there has been intense “speculation” around the possibility of a cattle cull he also believes “it’s definitely in the planning”.

“If we reduce our herd numbers, then Brazil will just produce more and we will end up importing”, Deputy Healy-Rae added.

Cattle cull

Deputy Healy-Rae also challenged the Taoiseach in the Dáil this week on the government’s record in relation to its commitment to rural communities.

“During next year’s local, European and general elections, the public will have the same interest in Fine Gael as they would have in contracting the bubonic plague. Why? That is because they will not trust it.

“I have said continually, and I get no satisfaction from saying it, that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have lost rural Ireland,” the deputy said.

Advertisement

But the Minister Of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon also told the Dáil that it is not the case that “the government somehow wants to take cows off people and force a cull of the national herd”.

“We have always been very clear about options, and supporting farmers in those options and supporting them financially to make the best decision for themselves.

“There is no final policy decision. he sectoral target for a reduction in emissions for agriculture was set at 25%. We brought together all stakeholders in the beef and dairy sectors. We came up with a report that was published in full last autumn. It set out a number of options, one of which was a voluntary retirement exit scheme for those farmers who want to avail of it,” the minister said.

He said that options will be open to farmers and they “will be able to make their own decisions”.