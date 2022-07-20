Farmers who intend on buying or selling cattle at a mart on Friday, July 22, or Saturday, July 23, are being notified that no Irish Cattle Breeding Federation data (ICBF) will display on mart boards for these two days.

ICBF has informed farmers of the inconvenience which it said is due to a scheduled upgrade of the organisation’s database.

As a result of the upgrade, all ICBF services including the website, e-mail and telephone support will be unavailable during that time.

The ICBF has said that normal service will resume on Monday, July 25.

The ICBF has also advised its HerdPlus members who wish to sell animals at the mart on Friday and Saturday to use the Sales Catalogue function to create a catalogue in advance of sales.

How to create a sales catalogue on HerdPlus

The ICBF has provided farmers with a step-by-step guide on how to create a sales catalogue on their HerdPlus accounts.

Log-in to your HerdPlus account;

Go to ‘ Applications ’ and select ‘ Sales Catalogue ’;

’ and select ‘ ’; Select the animals that you wish to include in the catalogue and click ‘ continue ’;

’; Once happy with the selection, select the type of catalogue you wish you create and click ‘ generate catalogue ’;

’; Once you have generated your catalogue, an option to ‘download PDF file’ will appear. Click on this and save onto your machine or print.

Farmers who require support generating a sales catalogue can contact the HerdPlus team of the ICBF by phone or e-mail.