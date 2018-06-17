‘No engines please’ as Laois toy tractor run rolls out

Tractor runs without engines are a growing trend as kids tell their elders to move over on the toy tractor run circuit.

Timahoe Medlay Day in Co. Laois, which will be held today (Sunday, June 17), is the latest to get in on the toy tractor run idea.

‘No engines – just the Fisher Price type’ is the call from the organisers who will preside over registration at the local hall from 12:30pm.

One of the organisers – a former member of pop act D-SIDE, Damien Bowe – said the event has really taken off on social media, with huge interest being shown.

“I have four little boys myself who are tractor-obsessed and my dad, Pat, has been restoring vintage tractors – particularly Lanz Bulldog models – for over 20 years,” said Damien, who is now in a wedding band.

“We wanted to do something different for this year’s Medlay Day. There are a lot of adult tractor runs around and we thought this would be a great way of getting boys and girls who love tractors involved.

The children will pedal around the green twice in their high-visibility vests, and some will be pushed by their parents. We are hoping to set a record for the numbers involved.

Other activities on the green will include: a turf-footing challenge; ‘key in the hay stack’; and children’s entertainment. There will also be a road race and fun cycle run.

Recently north Longford’s Colmcille Ladies Gaelic Football Club held its second toy tractor run ‘Farmers and Fairies’ in Leebeen Park, Aughnacliffe.

One of the main aims of the event was to highlight the importance of farm safety in a bid to prevent further farming fatalities in the community.

One of the organisers, Patricia Hourican, said it was a great success – with over 125 children taking part.

We had farm safety activity packs and prizes for participants which we received from AgriKids, Teagasc and FBD.

“As always, our community Garda was on hand to deliver road safety high-visibility vests and certificates.”