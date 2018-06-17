Farms offer ‘A Taste of Lough Derg’

Innovative local farmers are taking part in ‘A Taste of Lough Derg 2018’, a summer food series in Failte Ireland’s newly-branded Hidden Heartlands.

Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farm, Coolbawn, Nenagh, will host a yoga session on her farm on Saturday, July 7, at 11:00am.

Booking is essential for the weather-dependent event which will offer participants the chance to chat about the farm and the views.

Ailbhe, who studied sustainable development and organic farming, left city life behind to purchase Brookfield Farm in September 2010.

She produces organic lamb for direct sale. She also sells shares in her beehives through a ‘Hiveshare’ concept along with hand-dipped beeswax candles. The fee for the yoga session is €15 per person.

‘You CAN eat the view’ is the title’ of another session from Brookfield Farm which involves a walk and talk on Saturday, August 25, at 10:30am.

Centred on biodiversity and beekeeping, the walk will incorporate a local honey tasting and a look at the many acres of wild flowers sown on the farm. The fee is €7 per person.

Barry and Lorraine Cahalan are also hosting an event at their farm enterprise, Cais na Tire. The open day will take place on Saturday, July 14, at 10:30am.

The UCD graduates produce 6t of award-winning sheep’s cheese on their farm in Terryglass between March and October. They currently milk 200 Friesland ewes.

Cais na Tire is aged on-site until it is six months old. It is available at artisans’ shops throughout the country, including Sheridans’ Cheesemongers. The event is free to attend. The Cahalans can be contacted through their company website here.

A “mindful Abbey bread-making session” will be offered at Fushia Lane Farm, Terryglass, on Thursday, August 2, at 5:30pm Participants will be taken through the art of yeast bread-making, with the focus on mindfulness.

The fee is €20 per person. Further information can be found on the Fushia Lane website.

Other events include: chocolate-making sessions; a taste of the orchards; paddle picnics; and garden events.