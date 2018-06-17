Milk protein percentages dip as grass quality deteriorates

A combination of the grass plant’s annual reproductive phase, strong growth in some quarters and farmers opting to graze heavy covers has seen milk protein percentages dip on many farms.

The big three in Irish dairying – Glanbia, Kerry and Dairygold – have all noted protein declines over recent weeks, which range from 0.04% up to 0.09%.

During week 21 (week ending May 27), milk collected in the Kerry catchment had an average milk protein percentage of 3.36%. This dropped to 3.27% during the week ending June 10.

Meanwhile, milk proteins in the Dairygold catchment have been back on 2017 levels since week 11. Over the past six weeks, the co-op’s protein percentages are back by 0.04%; the biggest drop (0.08%) was experienced last week.

Moving east, Glanbia’s weekly average protein percentage stood at 3.37% during the week ending June 10 – down from 3.41% during the week ending June 3.

A challenging month ahead

Touching on grass quality at a recent Teagasc/Glanbia Monitor Farm Programme walk, Teagasc’s John Maher said: “Unfortunately I am going to tell you that grass management over the next month will be a challenge.”

After the difficult spring that’s just passed and the drought-like conditions being experienced in certain areas, Maher noted that grass plants are under stress.