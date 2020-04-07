No disruption in supply of ground agri lime to farmers

Farmers within Nitrates Derogation are being assured that there is presently no disruption to the supply of ground agricultural limestone in light of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

This is the message from the Ground Limestone Producers Association of Ireland (GLPAI).

Under new Nitrates Derogation rules, derogation farmers are required to adopt a farm-scale liming programme. Lime must be applied based on soil test results under this compulsory measure.

The most recent Covid-19 public health measures that are in place facilitate the continuation of farming and agricultural operations, the GLPAI notes.

These measures allow for the manufacture, transport, distribution and sale of lime and fertiliser products which are considered an essential part of the food supply chain.

Chairman of the GLPAI Eoin O’Carroll advised farmers seeking ground agricultural lime to call their local Grolime-approved lime supplier to place their order.

Delivery would be arranged while still maintaining strict Covid-19 hygiene best practice, the chairman assured.

The member companies within the GLPAI are committed to the supply of ground agricultural limestone to the farming community while ensuring the safety and well-being of both their employees and customers is priority, the representative group said.

Nutrient Management Planning (NMP) is an integral part of the nutrient use efficiency of a farm, the group says, and the benefits of correcting the pH balance of the soil through liming include: releasing up to 80kg Nitrogen (N)/ha/year; increasing the response to freshly applied N, P and K; and unlocking soil Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K).

Grolime is a certified trademark which is administered by the members of the GLPAI.

The group itself is a representative body comprised of 16 member companies operating in 29 locations across the Republic of Ireland, all of whom manufacture and sell ground limestone to farmers throughout the country.