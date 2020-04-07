No disruption in supply of ground agri lime to farmers
Farmers within Nitrates Derogation are being assured that there is presently no disruption to the supply of ground agricultural limestone in light of the current Covid-19 restrictions.
This is the message from the Ground Limestone Producers Association of Ireland (GLPAI).
Under new Nitrates Derogation rules, derogation farmers are required to adopt a farm-scale liming programme. Lime must be applied based on soil test results under this compulsory measure.
The most recent Covid-19 public health measures that are in place facilitate the continuation of farming and agricultural operations, the GLPAI notes.
Chairman of the GLPAI Eoin O’Carroll advised farmers seeking ground agricultural lime to call their local Grolime-approved lime supplier to place their order.
Delivery would be arranged while still maintaining strict Covid-19 hygiene best practice, the chairman assured.
The member companies within the GLPAI are committed to the supply of ground agricultural limestone to the farming community while ensuring the safety and well-being of both their employees and customers is priority, the representative group said.
Grolime is a certified trademark which is administered by the members of the GLPAI.
The group itself is a representative body comprised of 16 member companies operating in 29 locations across the Republic of Ireland, all of whom manufacture and sell ground limestone to farmers throughout the country.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Bulling Heifers for Sale
Call for price
-
Cull Cows Wanted
Buying
-
Friesian & Hereford Calves
Call for price
-
Fleckvieh stock
Call for price