New rules for European lorry drivers

The Council of the EU has adopted a “a major reform” of the EU road transport sector, which is aimed at improving lorry drivers’ working conditions.

The new ‘Mobility Package’ will also look to introduce special posting rules for drivers in international transport, and provide updated provisions on access to the haulage market.

A provisional agreement was reached between the council presidency and the European Parliament on December 11, 2019 on this issue, with the agreement being confirmed on February 20 last.

The new rules are designed to ensure a balance between improved working and social conditions for drivers and the freedom to provide cross-border services for operators, and will also contribute to road safety.

“In addition, they will provide clarity for the sector regarding previously ambiguous provisions, and put an end to their uneven application between member states,” a council statement explained.

The package consists of a regulation governing access to the road haulage market and to the profession of road haulage operator or road passenger transport operator.

It also includes a regulation on maximum work and minimum rest times for drivers; and a directive revising enforcement requirements and laying down rules on posting of drivers.

‘Green lanes’

The announcement of these new regulations follows on from the news last month that the European Commission had issued guidelines for member states on how to keep freight (including agri-food produce) moving across borders and to deal with the restrictions associated with Covid-19.

EU member states have been requested to – “without delay” – designate border-crossing points on the Trans-European Transport [TEN-T] Network as ‘green lanes’, which would be open to all freight vehicles, whatever goods they are carrying.

The TEN-T Network consists of the most important arteries for road, rail and inland waterways, and integrates ports, airports and multi-model terminals.

The commission envisages crossing borders at these points should not take more than 15 minutes, including time taken for checks and health screenings.